U.S. Bancorp Q3 beats despite interest rate headwinds

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q3 EPS of $1.15 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.11 and compares with $1.09 in Q2 and $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income on taxable-equivalent basis of $3.31B slips 0.7% from $3.33B in Q2 and increases from $3.28B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.02% falls from 3.13% in Q2 and 3.15% in Q3 2018.

“Despite a challenging interest rate environment, we posted record revenue, net income, and earnings per share in the third quarter, delivered industry leading returns on assets and equity, and grew our book value by over 10% from a year earlier," said Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere.

Average total loans in Q3 of $292.4B increases from $2.89.2B in Q2; average total deposits of $349.9B rises from $345.2B in Q2.

Q3 net charge-off ratio of 0.48% improves from 0.49% in Q2 and increases from 0.46% in Q3 2018.

Efficiency ratio of 53.3% improves from 54.3% in Q2 and 53.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Return on tangible common equity of 19.4% compares with 19.2% in Q2 and 19.9% in Q3 2018.

