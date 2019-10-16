ViiV Healthcare files U.S. application for expanded use of HIV med Dovato

ViiV Healthcare has submitted a supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking approval to use Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine) as a switch treatment for HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no treatment failure.

The FDA approved the drug in April for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults with no antiretroviral treatment history and with no known resistance to either DTG or 3TC.

ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).