Rio Tinto's iron ore production rebounded in Q3

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reports a 10% increase in Q3 production in its flagship iron ore business in Western Australia, which it says reflects a strong recovery from the operational and weather challenges experienced earlier in the year.

Rio says Q3 Pilbara iron ore output rose 10% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y to 87.3M metric tons, and iron ore shipments gained 5% Q/Q and Y/Y to 86.1M mt.

The company maintains its iron ore shipment forecast for the full year of 320M-330M mt; iron ore typically accounts for more than 60% of its earnings.

"The market has been concerned about Rio's iron ore business given three downgrades to 2019 guidance this year. So it was good to see the business running at (an annualized rate of) 346M [metric tons], which is in line with our 2020 estimate," UBS analysts write. "The market will now turn its gaze to Rio's Capital Markets Day on 31 Oct where Rio has said it will provide 2020 guidance."

However, Rio forecasts its 2019 aluminum production to come in at the lower end of its guidance range, and its alumina and bauxite output to end below previous guidance.