Adobe -2.7% as Citi hits sidelines

Citi cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $322 to $313.

The firm cites concerns about Adobe's "ability to continue the financial momentum it has had over the last 5+ years," seeing growth expectations for the Digital Experience business as "too high based on current trends."

Upcoming catalyst: The analyst day in November, which Citi expects to include a FY20 outlook that's less conservative than past forecasts.