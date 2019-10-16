PNC Financial Q3 reflects loan growth, deposit inflows

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Q3 EPS of $2.94 easily beats the consensus estimate of $2.80 and increases from $2.88 in Q2 and $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.

"Our loan growth was strong in both commercial and consumer average loans and we saw good deposit inflows and customer growth including from our national strategies," said Chairman, President, and CEO Bill Demchak.

PNC r ises 0.3% in premarket trading.

For Q4, PNC sees average loans up ~1%, net interest income down ~1%, fee income at stable to up 1%, $300M-$350M of other noninterest income, noninterest expense up ~1%, and loan loss provision of $175M-$225M.

Q3 net interest income of $2.50B was up $6M from Q2 and up 2% from $2.47B in Q3 2018; Q/Q change reflects higher loan and securities balances, lower borrowing costs and an additional day partially offset by lower loan and securities yields.

Q3 net interest margin of 2.84% declined 7 basis points from Q2.

Q3 average loans of $237.7B, up 1% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y; average deposits of $279.1B increased 2% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Net charge-offs in the quarter were 0.26% of average loans on an annualized basis vs. 0.24% in Q2 and 0.16% in Q3 2018.

Return on average common equity of 11.56% compares with 11.75% in Q2 and 12.32% in Q3 2018.

Book value per common share at quarter-end was $103.37 vs. $101.53 at Q2-end.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.

Previously: PNC Financial EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Oct. 16)