Incyte's Jakafi successful in late-stage GvHD study

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces a successful outcome from a Phase 3 clinical trial, REACH2, conducted by licensee Novartis (NYSE:NVS), evaluating Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

The study met the primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) at day 28 compared to best available therapy.

Data analyses are ongoing. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference. Novartis plans to initiate discussions with ex-U.S. regulatory authorities in 2020 regarding marketing applications.

The FDA approved Jakafi for GvHD in May.

Incyte markets Jakafi in the U.S. while Novartis owns marketing rights ex-U.S.