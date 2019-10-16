Workday cut after Rising event; WDAY -5%

RBC maintains an Outperform rating on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) but cuts the target from $225 to $212, saying management "presented a durable growth story, even as penetration into large accounts means a slowdown to the mid-20s is happening."

Macquarie Research (Neutral, $196 target) says that WDAY announced "several new products that we think may be difficult to monetize."

Jefferies (Hold, $188) notes that the slowdown in HCM growth is offset by growth in Financials, but sees more attractive SaaS names that are growing at the same rate with better margin profiles and cheaper valuations.