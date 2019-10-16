B2Gold completes Nicaragua asset sale;,becomes Calibre's top shareholder

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) says it completed the sale of its El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining (OTCPK:CXBMF) for $100M in cash and stock.

The deal makes BTG Calibre's largest shareholder, with a ~31% stake vs. 11.9% before the close of the transaction.

The two miners entered into an investor rights agreement which provides, among other things, that as long as BTG holds at least 10% of Calibre shares, it will have pro rata participation rights and piggyback registration rights.