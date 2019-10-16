Ally Financial +2.1% as Q3 auto originations grow

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) advances 2.1% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.01 beats the average analyst estimate of 98 cents and increased from 97 cents in Q2 and 91 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 consumer auto origination of $9.3B rose 14% Y/Y.

Insurance written premiums of $357M rose 11% Y/Y.

Total deposits of $119.2B, increased from $116.3B in Q2 and $101.4B in Q3 2018.

Net interest margin 2.70% vs. 2.66% in Q2 and 2.67% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 consolidated net charge-offs of 0.83% vs. 0.56% in Q2 and 0.75% in Q3 2018; retail auto net charge-offs of 1.38% compare with 0.95% in Q2 and 1.32% in Q3 2018.

Auto finance pretax income of $429M fell $30M from Q2 and rose $46M from the year-ago quarter.

Insurance core pretax income of $66M rose $70M Q/Q and $17M Y/Y.

Corporate finance core pretax income of $45M fell $2M Q/Q and rose $9M Y/Y.

Core return on tangible common equity of 12.3% compares with 12.4% in Q2 and 13.7% in Q3 2018.

