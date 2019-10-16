Swiss Airbus A220 flights resuming after engine checks

Swiss Air says it expects to resume mostly normal service with its fleet of Airbus A220 (OTCPK:EADSY) jets after temporarily grounding the jets for safety checks of their Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX) Geared Turbofan engines.
"The engines are in perfect condition, so 12 aircraft have returned to regular flight operations. Another five planes will follow at midday on Wednesday," says Lufthansa-owned (OTCQX:DLAKY) Swiss.
Korean Air Lines says it launched inspections on its fleet of 10 A220 planes after a request from Pratt & Whitney.
The inspections came after a Geneva-bound Swiss jet from London was forced to divert to Paris yesterday, the third incident involving the same airline and model of jet in three months.
