Guggenheim likes Axsome Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (115% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (118% upside) price target at Craig-Hallum. Shares up 2% premarket.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) initiated with Buy rating and $48 (133% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 9% premarket.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 price target at Oppenheimer.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Neutral with a $129 (3% downside risk) price target at Atlantic Securities. Shares up 1% premarket on improved prospects of a broad settlement of opioid epidemic-related litigation.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox