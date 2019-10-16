Guggenheim likes Axsome Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (115% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (118% upside) price target at Craig-Hallum. Shares up 2% premarket.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) initiated with Buy rating and $48 (133% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 9% premarket.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 price target at Oppenheimer.