Better Choice proposes offering of convertible subordinated notes

Better Choice Company (OTCQB:BTTR) intends to offer a minimum of $10M of convertible subordinated notes, where certain insiders and stockholders are expected to subscribe for a minimum of $2M or 20% of the proposed offering.

The purchasers will also receive warrants to purchase common stock of the Company.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to close on the acquisition of holistic pet foods leader, Halo, Purely for Pets.

The acquisition and offering are expected to close by the end of 2019.