Comerica Q3 helped by fee income growth, credit quality

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Q3 EPS of $1.96 per share beats the average analyst estimate of $1.90 and compares with $1.94 in Q2 and $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $586M falls $17M from Q2 and $13M from Q3 2018; net interest margin of 3.52% slips from 3.67% in Q2 and 3.60% in Q3 2018.

"Broad-based fee income growth, solid credit quality, the benefit of discrete tax adjustments and continued active capital management were positive contributors to our performance," said President and CEO Curtis C. Farmer.

Q3 average loans of $50.9B falls from $51.0B in Q2 and increases from $48.6B in Q3 2018.

Average deposits of $55.7M rises from $55.0M in Q2 and down from $56.1M in Q3 2018.

Net charge-offs ratio of 0.33%.

Return on equity of 15.97% compares with 16.41% in Q2 and 16.15% in Q3 2018.

Efficiency ratio of 51.54% vs. 49.65% in Q2 and 52.93% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 outlook: Sees average loans and average deposits stable; sees net interest income lower due to net impact from short-term rate decrease and lower loans fees and nonaccrual recoveries vs. elevated Q3 levels.

Sees provision of ~$25M-$45M and net-charge-offs remaining low.

Sees a modest increase in noninterest expenses on growth in outside processing and technology costs and typical seasonal and inflationary pressures.