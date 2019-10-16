Stifel to take minority stake in VC crowdfunding platform

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will make a minority investment OurCrowd as part of a partnership with the Israel-based global venture capital and crowdfunding platform connecting investors with early-stage, high-tech companies.

The two companies will establish a distribution relationship focused on building an investment offering for Stifel's accredited investor clients.

This will include offering curated access to both venture capital funds and individual portfolio companies on a deal-by-deal basis. In addition, Stifel may provide advisory and related investment banking services to portfolio companies as needed.