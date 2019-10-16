Exelon's utility unit head departs amid federal probe of lobbying

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) says Anne Pramaggiore, the head of its utility unit, has retired effective immediately, and names Calvin Butler Jr., chief of EXC's Baltimore Gas and Electric utility, as her interim replacement.

Pramaggiore's departure comes less than a week after EXC disclosed it received a subpoena from federal prosecutors asking for information related to communications with an Illinois state senator; EXC earlier had disclosed it received a subpoena related to its lobbying activities in Illinois.

The company's statement on Pramaggiore's retirement did not offer a reason for her departure and did not mention the subpoenas.