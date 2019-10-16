CorMedix up 5% premarket on advancement of Neutrolin NDA

Thinly traded micro cap CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has completed its interactions with the FDA regarding the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data package that will support its New Drug Application (NDA) for Neutrolin as a catheter lock solution for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients.

The company says the agency supports its proposed manufacturing program and plans to conduct a thorough review of the data package and commercial readiness of its manufacturing facilities at the time of filing.

A pre-NDA meeting has been scheduled.