Progressive +1.6% as Q3 beats, NPW up 12%

Oct. 16, 2019 9:04 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)PGRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGRgains 1.6% in premarket trading after  Q3 EPS of $1.42 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.30.
  • Compares with $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 net premiums written of $9.26B, up 12% Y/Y; net premiums earned of $9.01B, up 14% Y/Y.
  • Q3 combined ratio of 91.9 vs. 90.3 in the year-ago quarter.
  • September company-wide policies in force of 22.1B, up 10% Y/Y.
  • September EPS of 47 cents increased from 42 cents in September 2018.
  • September net premiums written of $3.02B, up 11% Y/Y and net premiums earned of $2.80B, up 13%.
  • The month's combined ratio was 92.3 vs. 90.1 in September 2018.
  • Investor Day is scheduled for Nov. 7.
  • Previously: Progressive EPS beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Oct. 16)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.