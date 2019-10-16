Progressive +1.6% as Q3 beats, NPW up 12%
Oct. 16, 2019 9:04 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)PGRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) gains 1.6% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of $1.42 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.30.
- Compares with $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net premiums written of $9.26B, up 12% Y/Y; net premiums earned of $9.01B, up 14% Y/Y.
- Q3 combined ratio of 91.9 vs. 90.3 in the year-ago quarter.
- September company-wide policies in force of 22.1B, up 10% Y/Y.
- September EPS of 47 cents increased from 42 cents in September 2018.
- September net premiums written of $3.02B, up 11% Y/Y and net premiums earned of $2.80B, up 13%.
- The month's combined ratio was 92.3 vs. 90.1 in September 2018.
- Investor Day is scheduled for Nov. 7.
- Previously: Progressive EPS beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Oct. 16)