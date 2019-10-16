U.S. Steel to offer $300M in convertible notes

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.1% pre-market after announcing a private offering of $300M senior convertible notes due 2026 to institutional buyers, with an option to purchase up to an additional $50M of notes.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes, including previously announced strategic investments and capital spending.

Separately, U.S. Steel has put off its indefinite idling of the East Chicago Tin mill in Indiana until December but warns the state that more jobs would be lost as a result of the plant closure.