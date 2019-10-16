MNK, MCK among top premarket gainers

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +109% on robust volume on no particular news.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) +75% on $930M bid from Alexion.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) +62% .

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +32% .

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +14% on receiving IRB approval for phase 2 breast cancer study using intraductal technology.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +14% .

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) +12% on $5B bid from Apollo Global.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) +11% .

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) +11% .

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +7% as Opioid associated players up on improved settlement prospects.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +8% as Los Angeles court rejects Patrick Soon-Shiong’s attempt to avoid litigation allowing arbitration case to move forward.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) +8% on completing enrollment in late-stage study of AXS-05 in MDD.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) +7% .

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) +6% as drug wholesalers perk up on talks to settle opioid suits for $18B.