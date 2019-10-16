MNK, MCK among top premarket gainers

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +109% on robust volume on no particular news.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) +75% on $930M bid from Alexion.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) +62%.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +32%.
Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +14% on receiving IRB approval for phase 2 breast cancer study using intraductal technology.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +14%.
Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) +12% on $5B bid from Apollo Global.
Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) +11%.
CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) +11%.
Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +7% as Opioid associated players up on improved settlement prospects.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +8% as Los Angeles court rejects Patrick Soon-Shiong’s attempt to avoid litigation allowing arbitration case to move forward.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) +8% on completing enrollment in late-stage study of AXS-05 in MDD.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) +7%.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) +6% as drug wholesalers perk up on talks to settle opioid suits for $18B.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) +5% on Q3 results.
