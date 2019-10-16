Virtu Financial introduces outsourced trading service

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) launches its outsourced trading business, Execution Concierge Service (ECS), in the U.S.

ECS combines the scope of Virtu's execution services offering -- multi-asset, broker-neutral technology platforms, trading tools and analytics, high-touch trading services, and global client coverage -- into one solution for the trade lifecycle.

"The acquisition of ITG strengthened our global product suite and put us in a unique position to extend to clients our operational leverage and trading acumen, particularly in products and regions where our clients do not currently participate,” said Virtu CEO Douglas Cifu.

The company will offer three levels of ECS -- full service; hybrid, to supplement a client's in-house capabilities; and on-demand.

Virtu will expand the service to other regions based on client demand.

Previously: Virtu Financial closes on $1B ITG deal (March 1)