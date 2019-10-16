MiRagen up 25% premarket on positive MRG-110 data

MiRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) is up 25% premarket after announcing new data from two Phase 1 clinical trials of MRG-110, a microRNA-92 inhibitor.

The two Phase 1 studies investigated MRG-110 in excisional wounds.

Administration of MRG-110 was observed to increase angiogenesis, as demonstrated by increased perfusion and histological markers of neoangiogenesis, and

Reduce alpha-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) expression, which has been show to correlate with activation of myofibroblasts.

In the intradermal multiple ascending dose study, the mean granulation tissue, or new connective tissue, area was decreased in subjects treated with MRG-110 when compared to placebo treated subjects’ wounds.

In addition, MRG-110 was safe and generally well-tolerated when given as a single intravenous dose or as three weekly intradermal doses.

These new data will be included in an oral presentation at the 15th annual meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society, held in Munich, Germany.