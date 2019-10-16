First Majestic Silver reports mixed Q3 production results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) says Q3 total production rose 4% Q/Q but fell 2% Y/Y to 6.63M silver equiv. oz., bringing YTD output to 19.3M silver equiv. oz., or 77% of the company's guidance midpoint of producing 24.4M-26M oz.

Total ore processed during the quarter fell 11% Q/Q to 656K metric tons, primarily due to continued inactivity at the San Martin mine and a decrease in processed ore at La Parrilla following the decision to temporarily halt milling operations to build adequate surface stockpiles.

However, AG reports record production at Santa Elena of 1.86M silver equiv. oz., up 27% Q/Q, and a five-year production high at La Encantada of 885K silver oz., up 81% Q/Q.