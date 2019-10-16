Europe issues antitrust order on Broadcom sales tactics

In a rare move, the European Union has issued an "interim measures" order on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), giving the company a 30-day ultimatum to stop suspect sales tactics.

The company is ordered to stop applying certain exclusivity provisions contained in agreements with six of its main customers, based on preliminary findings from an ongoing investigation.

Europe's made that move to "avoid any risk of serious and irreparable harm to competition."

“We have reached the conclusion that in first sight — or in legal lingo, prima facie — Broadcom is currently infringing competition rules by abusing its dominant position in the system on a chip market in TV set-top boxes, fiber modems and xDSL modems,” says EC chief Margrethe Vestager.

Broadcom says it will contest the order.