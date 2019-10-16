Titan Medical down 48% on filing amended prospectus and withdrawing milestones

Titan Medical (TMDI -47.7% ) has filed an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus. Titan has also filed form F-10 under the U.S.-Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

Each of these filings is in connection with a proposed marketed offering of units, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of Company for total gross proceeds of a minimum of $15M and a maximum of $25M.

The Company is also withdrawing all milestones with respect to the development plan of its robotic surgical system.