Stocks start lower as tech weakness weighs

Wall Street opens slightly lower as a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales for September appears to outweigh a mostly better than expected batch of quarterly earnings results; S&P and Dow both -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Also in the mix is renewed uncertainty about a Brexit deal and concerns about China threatening countermeasures against the U.S. if the Senate passes a bill that supports the Hong Kong protesters.

European bourses are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., weakness in the information technology sector ( -0.9% ) weighs on the broader market, while the materials ( +0.2% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ) and financials ( +0.1% ) sectors start with small gains.

Bank of America ( +2.8% ) and United Airlines ( +1.2% ) open with nice gains following their Q3 results.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.59% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.18.

WTI November crude oil +0.2% to $52.92/bbl.

Still ahead: business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Fed Beige Book