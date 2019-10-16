Stocks start lower as tech weakness weighs

Wall Street opens slightly lower as a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales for September appears to outweigh a mostly better than expected batch of quarterly earnings results; S&P and Dow both -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.3%.
Also in the mix is renewed uncertainty about a Brexit deal and concerns about China threatening countermeasures against the U.S. if the Senate passes a bill that supports the Hong Kong protesters.
European bourses are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4%.
In the U.S., weakness in the information technology sector (-0.9%) weighs on the broader market, while the materials (+0.2%), consumer discretionary (+0.2%) and financials (+0.1%) sectors start with small gains.
Bank of America (+2.8%) and United Airlines (+1.2%) open with nice gains following their Q3 results.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.59% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.18.
WTI November crude oil +0.2% to $52.92/bbl.
Still ahead: business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Fed Beige Book
