Boehringer Ingelheim launches mid-stage study of new CF treatment

Privately held Boehringer Ingelheim announces the start of enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating different doses of BI 1265162, an epithelial sodium channel inhibitor delivered via the Respimat inhaler, in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients regardless of their mutation status.

The primary endpoint of the 98-subject study is the change from baseline in forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), a measure of lung function, up to four weeks. The estimated completion date is September 2020.

BI 12651621 is designed to keep the airways hydrated and less clogged with mucus via blocking the absorption of sodium. The company says the slow-moving mist delivered by Respimat helps patients inhale the medicine.