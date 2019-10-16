Hardee's to test-market Beyond Meat plant-based options

Beyond Meat (BYND +3.2% ) sizzles in early trade after Hardee's restaurants said it would offer plant-based meat options in two test markets, Raleigh, N.C., and Kansas City, Mo.

Hardee's will test a new Beyond Breakfast Sausage Biscuit and an Original Beyond Thickburger for a limited time in the two markets, starting today.

Hardee's says it is kicking off the plant-based test in two markets with a strong college presence: "We know college campuses specifically are helping to drive bold new conversations and lead culinary trends of the future, like the flexitarian diet," says the chain's senior director of brand marketing.