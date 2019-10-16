More on Ferrellgas Partners Q4 earnings

Ferrellgas Partners's (FGP -31.4% ) propane operations reported total gallons sale of 904.8M, +3% Y/Y for Q4.

The company says that margin cents per gallon of 1.8¢ was +2.4% higher than the prior year despite increased competitive pressures in the tank exchange business.

However, FGP continues its aggressive approach for larger market share and this has resulted in 25,000+ new customers, up 4%.

Additionally, current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 3% Y/Y to over 55,000 locations.

Overall, the increase in sales volume growth and margins per gallon resulted in an increase in gross margin dollars of $21.7M

Reported narrower net loss of $71M, reflecting the usual fourth quarter seasonal net loss, compared last year net loss of $215.7M, which included non-cash losses stemming from asset sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4M compared to $8.2M last year quarter

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution, as well as continues to evaluate options to address leverage; it also suspended the practice of holding conference calls.

