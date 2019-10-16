NuStar's San Francisco fuel tank fire contained, shelter order ends

Oct. 16, 2019 10:27 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS), MPC, PSXNS, MPC, PSXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Authorities say a fire at NuStar Energy's (NS -0.3%) San Francisco-area fuel storage terminal has been contained after spewing toxic black smoke, snarling rush-hour traffic and causing residents to take shelter.
  • All operations and product shipments at the Selby Terminal have been stopped; yesterday's order for residents to remain indoors has been lifted for all areas affected areas near the facility.
  • Authorities are working to assess any health threat from the fire that affected two storage tanks, which NS says held "very low volumes of ethanol" comprising less than 1% of their capacity; the two burned tanks contained a combined 250K gallons of ethanol when they erupted in flames.
  • The fire came less than a day after an earthquake forced Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.8%) to shut units at its nearby Martinez refinery; Phillips 66 (PSX -0.2%) says its Rodeo refinery near the NuStar terminal was not affected by the blaze.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.