NuStar's San Francisco fuel tank fire contained, shelter order ends
Oct. 16, 2019 10:27 AM ET
- Authorities say a fire at NuStar Energy's (NS -0.3%) San Francisco-area fuel storage terminal has been contained after spewing toxic black smoke, snarling rush-hour traffic and causing residents to take shelter.
- All operations and product shipments at the Selby Terminal have been stopped; yesterday's order for residents to remain indoors has been lifted for all areas affected areas near the facility.
- Authorities are working to assess any health threat from the fire that affected two storage tanks, which NS says held "very low volumes of ethanol" comprising less than 1% of their capacity; the two burned tanks contained a combined 250K gallons of ethanol when they erupted in flames.
- The fire came less than a day after an earthquake forced Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.8%) to shut units at its nearby Martinez refinery; Phillips 66 (PSX -0.2%) says its Rodeo refinery near the NuStar terminal was not affected by the blaze.