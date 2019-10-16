Early-stage study underway on Aileron's ALRN-6924 as myelopreservation agent

The first participant has completed the initial cycle of treatment in a 120-subject Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Aileron Therapeutics' (ALRN +5.5% ) ALRN-6924 as a myelopreservation agent in patients with p52 mutation-positive small cell lung cancer (SCLC) treated with the chemo agent topotecan.

The objective of the first portion is safety and the determination of the recommended dose for the second portion. The primary endpoint of the second phase is the assessment of myelopreservation at month 12 as measured by the proportion of treated patients with serious/life-threatening/fatal neutropenia (abnormally low levels of white blood cells called neutrophils caused by certain chemo drugs, including topotecan).

The estimated primary completion date is March 2021.

ALRN-6924 is a cell-permeating peptide that mimics the p53 tumor suppressor protein to disrupt its interaction with MDMX and MDM2, two proteins that interfere with its action. It is also in development for MDM2-amplified solid tumors.