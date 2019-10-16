Turkish ETF slides after Turkey rejects call for cease-fire in Syria

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) falls 2.1% after Turkey rejects the U.S.'s call for an immediate cease-fire in northeast Syria.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara to urge him to halt a weekling military offensive in Syria that began after U.S. troops pulled out of the region.

Erdogan said Turkish troops would only stop fighting if Kurdish militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist threat, leaves the areas they control along the Turkish-Syrian border.

The Turkish lira rises 0.4% to 5.894 per U.S. dollar.

