SoftBank plans $5B WeWork financing - Nikkei

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) will propose the financing plan to WeWork (WE) soon, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

The money will come straight from SoftBank rather than the Vision Fund and will increase its stake, but not a majority in voting rights.

WeWork was also talking with a JPMorgan-headed group about a $5B debt financing, but reportedly balked at the terms including high interest rates after initially favoring the deal.

SoftBank's package could include the issuance of nonvoting preferred stock and would be a mixture of debt and equity.