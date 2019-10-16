OZ Minerals reports Q3 quarterly report

Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) reported Q3 copper production reached 24,663 tonnes, compared with 28,525 tonnes in Q2, while gold production increased from 27,072 ounces to 30,346 ounces.

The company has lowered C1 cost guidance and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be at the bottom end of the guided range.

Underground ore movement guidance has been lowered to between 3.3M tonnes - 3.5M tonnes

At the Carrapateena operation, over 180,000 t of development ore has been stockpiled at the surface, and production drilling has started on the first production level and underground decline development has moved beyond the fifth production level access.

At Antas, production stood at 1,563 t of copper and 1,502 oz of gold, with full year production guidance raised following the cessation of the planned cutback in favour of wall steepening.