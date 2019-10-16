Turquoise Hill provides Q3 operational update

Turquoise Hill's (TRQ -4.1% ) Q3 operational performance was impacted by a plant shutdown brought forward from October to September, combined with higher than planned feed from the harder Phase 4b ore.

Copper production of 28,446 tonnes, decreased 27.8% Y/Y; gold production declined 67% to 25,607

Mill throughput increased 4% Y/Y, however was down 3.4% sequentially

The company says that it is on track to achieve forecast target of 125,000 – 155,000 tonnes of copper and up to 230,000 ounces of gold.

The Phase 4A higher grade ore has been depleted and the primary ore source changed to Phase 4B and lower grade stockpiles.

Additionally, the processed ore tonnage was lower than the previous quarter due to lower mill availability