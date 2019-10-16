Trump extends Nuclear Fuel Working Group deadline

Pres. Trump has granted a 30-day extension to the deadline for the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group to make recommendations on how to support domestic nuclear fuel production, the U.S. Department of Commerce says.

The group was expected to issue a report on Oct. 10 analyzing all aspects of the nuclear fuel supply chain and "further enable domestic nuclear fuel production if needed" within 90 days, according to a July memorandum which rejected limits on uranium import sought by U.S. producers.

U.S. uranium producers say imports have hurt their business, reducing prices and forcing them to cut production and place mines on standby, while adding that the U.S. increasingly relies on uranium from Russia and former Soviet republics.

Utility companies say uranium is plentiful and that allies including Australia and Canada are reliable suppliers.

