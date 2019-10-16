Bank of America shares should outperform on Q3 beat, analyst says

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak expects Bank of America (BAC +2.2% ) shares to outperform the market after its stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Core EPS beat was driven "largely by higher NII, lower provision, and better cost control," Chubak wrote in a note.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alison Williams said the bank benefited from the comparison to a relatively soft Q3 in 2018, but the performance was "still impressive, especially in the M&A line, an that's an area that investors have been a little bit more worried about."

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin notes net interest income of $12.3B beat consensus by ~$130M, as net interest margin and balance sheet size exceeded expectations.

KBW analysts led by Brian Kleinhanzl note that fees of $10.6B beat consensus by $60M, "driven by strong IB, partially offset by trading account income."

Core trading also beat, with FICC stable and equities up 13%, they write. And the bank did better than expected on expenses and credit (NCOs and provision).

Quant rating is Neutral; SA Authors' average rating is also Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

