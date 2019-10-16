More on Educational Development Q2 results

Educational Development (EDUC -0.4% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 1% Y/Y to $24.4M.

The net revenues of direct sales division, Usborne Books & More totaled $21.7M during the quarter ended August 31, 2019, a decrease 1.5% Y/Y.

Average number of active consultants were 33,600, an increase of 800, or 2.4% Y/Y.

The Publishing division’s net revenues increased 3.7% Y/Y, to $2.7M, due to increase in order volumes with smaller customers.

The company approved quarterly dividend of $0.05/share payable on or around, December 5, 2019.

“We expect growth to continue in this fiscal year as we add new accounts and return to historical sales levels with our largest retail accounts.” said Randall White, CEO.

