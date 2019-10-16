Cabaletta Bio on deck for IPO

Cabaletta Bio (CABA) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $106M IPO.

The Philadelphia, PA-based biotech develops engineered T cell therapies, chimeric antoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells, for B cell-mediated autoimmune disorders. The company says its proprietary CABA platform is applicable across 24 of these diseases thus far. Lead candidate is DSG3-CAART for the potential treatment of a rare skin blistering disorder called pemphigus vulgaris. A Phase 1 study should commence in 2020.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $7.8M (+644%); Net Loss: ($12.2M) (-999%); Cash Burn: ($6.1M) (-261%).