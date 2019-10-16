Nuance changes convertibles rate after Cerence spin-off

Nuance Communications (NUAN -0.7% ) has announced adjustments to the conversion rate on several series of convertible securities.

It's changing up rates on its 1% senior convertible debentures due 2035; its 1.25% senior convertible notes due 2025; its 1.5% senior convertible debentures due 2035; and its 2.75% senior convertible debentures due 2031.

It's increasing the rate of shares of Nuance common stock per $1,000 principal on all series, due to the completion of the spin-off of Cerence (CRNC -0.3% ).

Holders of Nuance common stock received a share of Cerence for every eight shares of Nuance on Oct. 1.