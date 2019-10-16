Chevron starts maintenance at Gorgon LNG export plant

Chevron (CVX -0.1% ) reportedly has started maintenance work at one of three trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas export plant in Australia and plans to conduct another next year.

CVX plans to shut more than half an LNG train at the facility from Oct. 11 to Nov. 29 and more than one LNG train from May 23 to July 11 next year.

Gorgon, one of the world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6M mt/year of LNG; CVX is the project operator and holds a 47.3% stake, and Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell each own 25%, with the remainder held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.