Verra Mobility +1.5% on European tolling acquisition

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) gains 1.5% after agreeing to acquire Spanish company Pagatelia, a move that will bolster its tolling capabilities in southern Europe.

Pagatelia's platform manages electronic tolling transactions from more than 500,000 devices. Current customers include highway and parking operators, car manufacturers, financial institutions, and individual drivers.

"The deal dovetails nicely with VRRM's acquisition last year of European Parking Collection, as well as the partnership with French tolling operator APPR that it announced last month," writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of October.