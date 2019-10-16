CPPIB support won't save Sunrise/UPC deal - Berenberg

Berenberg is skeptical that Sunrise Communications can complete its deal for Liberty Global's (LBTYA +0.9% ) UPC Switzerland, even with a positive turn from the support of Sunrise's No. 3 shareholder.

CPPIB, which invests funds for the Canada Pension Plan, now supports a capital increase of 2.8B Swiss francs needed to wrap the 6.3B-franc deal. The capital increase is set for a key vote at an extraordinary meeting a week from today.

Opposition comes from Sunrise's top shareholder, Freenet (OTC:FRTAY). Proxy adviser ISS has also recommended against the deal, while Glass Lewis, zRating and Ethos are supporting it.

With ISS against the deal, support from CPPIB "does not change anything," Berenberg's Usman Ghazi tells Bloomberg. It's still likely to fail unless Liberty Global addresses concerns with a lower price or maybe a "nil premium merger structure," Ghazi says.