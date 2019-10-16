Ionis down 6% on delay of Huntington's disease data readout
Oct. 16, 2019 11:44 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), RHHBYIONS, RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -5.8%) slips on modestly higher volume in apparent reaction to collaboration Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.2%) disclosure that an expected data readout from their joint program, in this case a Phase 2 study evaluating RO7234292 (ISIS 443139), in Huntington's disease will be delayed until late 2020 or early 2021. Previously, Roche indicated that additional data would be available in H1 2020.
- The timeline for results from a Phase 3 trial is still on track. If all goes well, marketing applications will be filed in 2022.