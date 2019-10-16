Ally Financial -3.5% as analysts pick out Q3 weaknesses

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) falls 3.5% after its Q3 beat included a couple of weak spots.

Credit costs edged higher with auto net charge-offs at 1.38% vs. 1.32%, up Y/Y for the first time since Q4 2017, writes Piper Jaffray analyst Kevin J. Barker; compares with 1.35% estimate.

"Considering strength in used vehicle prices...we would have expected a better result," says Barker, who rates the stock at overweight with a $41 price target.

KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani notes some margin deceleration, such as in lower originated yields.

Seems to be a result of higher mix of retail customers and Y/Y rise in delinquency rates.

Rates at outperform with a price target of $39.

Quant rating is Very Bullish; SA Authors' average rating is Neutral (2 Bullish, 1 Bearish).

