KeyCorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, key has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.