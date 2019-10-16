SunTrust Banks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sti has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.