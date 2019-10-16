E*TRADE Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $742.83M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etfc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.