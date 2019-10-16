Honeywell Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.12B (-15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

