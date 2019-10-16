Starz warns of drop from Comcast on Dec. 10

Cable network Starz (LGF.A -1.7% , LGF.B -1.1% ) is warning customers on Comcast Xfinity (CMCSA -0.1% ) that they'll lose access to its 17 channels as of Dec. 10.

Comcast notified its customers via website that it would replace Starz in its TV packages then, with Epix -- relegating the Starz networks to a tier with an additional $12/month charge.

The cableco had previously told Starz execs that it planned to drop its service by year-end.

"We continue to try to reach an agreement with Comcast that is fair, reasonable and ensures our shared customers' continued access to a lineup of premium television content that speaks to them," Starz says.