Schein up 2% on dismissal from antitrust case

Oct. 16, 2019 12:21 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), PDCOHSIC, PDCOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Dental products distributor Henry Schein (HSIC +1.5%) is up on below-average volume in response to an initial decision from an administrative law judge dropping the company from a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) antitrust complaint accusing it and fellow distributors Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies (PDCO +0.9%) of conspiring to refuse extending discounts to buying groups representing dentists.
  • Judge D. Michael Chappell held that Benco and Patterson were part of the conspiracy but Schein was not citing a lack of evidence to the contrary.
  • The three companies control over 85% of the U.S. market for sales of dental products and services.
